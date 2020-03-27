Sen Oko, our social, political mother who was champion till death — Eba

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the death of Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River State, Dr. Rose Oko, the Director-General, Cross River State Due Process, and Price Intelligence Bureau, Alphonsus Eba, Thursday, mourned and described the late federal lawmaker as a social and political mother who was a champion till death.

Eba made the statement via his Facebook page to condole with the family of the deceased lawmaker during his visit to the family.

According to him the death of Sen Oko is a monumental loss to Cross River State and the entire nation, which her colleagues at the National Assembly will always remember her impact and contributions on the floor of the Senate had changed the process of lawmaking due to her professionalism, dynamism, and expertise despite her gender.

He further stated that he had learned many good things about private family life, politics, social and economic management through the tutelage the late Senator, which he said has made him “a successful man today” who achieved what she desired in life, and was a quintessential brain laced with beauty.

He said: “Be strong my dear brother and friend. My family and I share in your grief and will carry the burden with you please.

“She was your biological mother but was our social and political mother. I am a better family and successful man today because of the many good things I learned from her about private family life, politics, social and economic management.

“She fought death to a standstill for over 10 years and took a humble bow to join our creator whose call she could not ignore.

“She died a champion, a lioness and archived all her desires in life including leaving heirs like you and your siblings.

“She was a quintessential brain laced with beauty. Until hitherto, she was an Amazon and remained the greatest woman of our time.

‘May God be merciful to her soul and grant her eternal rest in peace Amen.

“Alphonsus Ogar Eba esq & Family.”

