Sen Abbo bags National Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria award

…Pledges Support For Nigerian Film Industry

Nigeria’s youngest Senator, Ishaku Abbo of the Adamawa Northern Senatorial Zone has been honoured as the National Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The “9th Biennial Lecture and Launching of OPERATION LAST DANCE; an advocacy film for the Nigerian Army” which was held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja’s on Wednesday 11th gathered Veteran Actors and actresses, including comedians and Governors, Senators, Nigerian Army Chief of Staff and other political office holders in the Nation

“Today I was honoured as the National Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).” Senator Abbo Said. According to the senator, “The entertainment Industry should be one of the drivers of our economy.” “We must, therefore, continue to support and nature it to reach its full potentials.” He said.

Abbo added that “I will be supporting the current executive committee members of the AGN in advocacy for the benefit of all its members and Nigerians at large.” “Let’s all come together to support AGN and end piracy.”

