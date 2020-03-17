Seek healthcare quick to avoid amputation, NOHIL urges patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Lagos, NOHIL, has urged Nigerian trauma patients to seek healthcare fast to prevent complications that would lead to amputation.

Making the call in Lagos during the hospital’s Annual Stakeholders Meeting, the Board Chairman of NOHIL, Dr. Tunji Alausa said patients have a responsibility to visit the hospital as soon as they noticed any change in their body.

Alausa said the members of the board in the last 12 months have changed the level of care and service delivery in the country as patients are primary to them.

“We have some funds dedicated to indigent patients even if you don’t have money, you will be cared for. We are into patient education.”

He further stressed the need for patients to seek orthodox care and stay away from traditionally borne setters to avoid complications.

“It is essential that patients assist the doctors for them to get the medical attention that is needed.

Speaking on the Stakeholders meeting, Alausa who explained that the forum which was part of the SERVICOM introduced in hospitals by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it is an avenue different departments showcase what they do and how they are providing services to the patients and how the hospital have been enabled to improve healthcare.

Corroborating his views, the Medical Director, NOHIL, Dr, Alimi Mustapha, said the stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at engaging the patients to whom services are provided.

“We want to engage those we provide services to and get feedback on the services provided.”

He noted that the meeting was to help provide better services for Nigerians. Alimi said the meeting was also designed to appeal to the general public to assist the hospital to provide services as Government cannot do it alone.

“We are all in this healthcare business together. Igbobi’s primary assignment is to provide services to the people.

The hospital is a holistic healthcare institution, we offer different medical services and ensure that Nigerians get services as they get old. We also expect feedback on what we have done, suggestions because we know that the government cannot do it alone.

On COVID 19, Alimi said as a hospital and trauma institution, they have a role to play in ensuring that the virus does not spread in the community and the hospital.

“We have provided water and soap at every point. No one enters any building without washing their hands and using sanitizers.”

