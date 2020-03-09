Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Security operatives arrest dethroned Emir Sanusi, whisk him out of Kano

On 4:58 pm
Emir Sanusi

The Security Operatives in Kano on Monday arrested dethroned Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the state amidst tight security.

It was gathered that the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa state where Sanusi will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

READ ALSO: Emir Sanusi II dethroned over disrespect to Ganduje, lawful authorities, says Kano govt

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, Police and Military.

The arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the Palace.

An impeccable source at the Government House hinted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.

The Nation gathered that the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the Palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.

