Scout for sports talents in NYSC, Minister tells clubs, federations

The Federal Government has called on sports clubs, federations and corporate organisations to beam their searchlights on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme for talents.

Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sports, made the call on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the 2019 annual NYSC sports and cultural festival tagged: “Harnessing Youth Potentials for Sports and Cultural Development.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda, the minister said that the festival had revealed that there were talented young potentials within the corps.

“The festival was indeed something to write about, we are impressed with the display of skills by corps members, the NYSC sports will contribute to the overall development of the nation, if properly harnessed.

“Again, this event has further showcase the relevance of NYSC scheme in the promotion of unity, culture and many more, based on the large crowd of people that converged for the festival.

“The spirit of sportsmanship is really commendable among the corps members; I want to, therefore, task our clubs, federations and corporate Nigeria to make use of the unique opportunity in hunting for more talents,” he said.

The minister assured that federal government would continue to make available entrepreneurship programmes that would engage the youths in order to make themselves relevant in the society.

NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, while commending the corps members for the great feet, lauded the coordination and discipline exemplified throughout the fiesta.

He said that it had further raised the hope for leadership potential for the country.

“I am proud to report that in the course of this competitions, these young men and women showed great passion, not only for the purpose of winning laurels, but even more significantly, as a demonstration of their belief in our vision of a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

“I thank you for your patriotism and enjoin you to continue to be a source of pride to the nation as you return to your various states of service,” he told the corps members.

Also, NYSC Director of Community Service, Abdulrazak Salawu, commended participants and officials for their commitment and dedication to the fiesta, adding that there was no injury nor casualty recorded throughout the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that part of the events competed for include: field and track, where corps members won jerseys, medals and trophies for themselves and the state where they represented.

In the football event, corp members representing Enugu State defeated their Kano State counterparts with a lone goal to clinch the first position of the tournament, while Kano State and Ogun came second and third, respectively.

In the 100 and 200 metres of track event, a corps member serving in Ogun, Laoye Zion came first, while Isaac Chioma from Delta and Owolabi Igbagbo from Ondo State came second and third in the 100 metres for men.

In the 100 metres for women, Raimot Omotosho serving in Ogun came first, while Promise Eka, Delta and Ikaegbu Esther, Plateau came second and third, respectively.

In the 200 metres race for men, corps members serving in Delta, Plateau and Ekiti came first, second and third position, while in the women race, corps members from Ogun, Niger and Akwa Ibom came first, second and third.

In the Volleyball event, FCT went home with the trophy after they came first, while each participated members from Akwa Ibom and Oyo went home with medal and new Jersey, having came second and third in the event. (NAN)

