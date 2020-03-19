School closure: LASG threatens to sanction erring management

Kindly Share This Story:

Introduces online teachings during closure

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the directive by the state government towards the closing of all schools, both public and private, in a bid to prevent pupils and staff from getting more vulnerable to the Coronavirus pandemic, Lagos State Government has called on school administrators to comply strictly with the directive, saying anyone found culpable will be sanctioned.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, gave out the warning, in an interview on Thursday, adding that the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor the compliance level of schools within the state.

Adefisayo noted that “the state government’s decision is emotional, rational and logical as it is in the interest of the students, your safety is of paramount to the government.”

Furthermore, she stressed that during the period of school closure, the students would be engaged with several homework and assignments from school, which will keep them busy and enable them to continue their studies at home, as it will spur another drive to learn better.

She implored parents and guardians to provide educational books and journals for their wards during the short stay at home.

As part of measures to sustain continuous review and learning, the commissioner outlined plans of the state government to support SS3 students preparing for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, through some Radio and Television Programmes.

She resolved that some of the teachers will be assigned to teach and review with the students on eight core subjects with an emphasis on relevant topics. The subjects are; English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Literature-In-English, Financial Accounting, and Economics.

“These intense sessions of teaching and exchange of knowledge by the teachers will be recorded, aired on several media stations and streamed online through various social media platforms,” Adefisayo stated.

She expressed that the programme which is to review what the students have been taught before the break will run from Monday through Thursdays while a phone-in session with the commissioner and other teachers will be aired on Friday to create an avenue for the students to ask questions on areas in which they are having challenges.

“The upload of WAEC past question on various subjects will also be adopted and disseminated on several social media handles,” she stated

Adefisayo, therefore, urged parents to support the state government’s efforts by ensuring that their children have access to these programmes initiated refresh their minds and prepare them for the forthcoming examinations, encouraging residents not to panic about the pandemic.

She concluded that as a responsive government, the virus will be contained and the children will be back to school in due time.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: