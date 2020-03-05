Saraki opposes EFCC’s bid for final forfeiture of Lagos properties

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, opposed an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the final forfeiture of two of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The said properties are located at 17 and 17A McDonald Road in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos State.

The EFCC had obtained an interim order of forfeiture on the properties at the Federal High Court, Lagos, in November 2019.

Justice Mohammed Liman had adjourned the case for any interested party to appear and show cause why a permanent order should not be made on the properties.

The court had also ordered that the interim order be published in a national newspaper to alert such interested parties.

The Commission applied to the court to forfeit the properties to the government, on the grounds that they were obtained with loans from GTBank and repaid back with Kwara State fund.

Saraki’s counsel, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN), told the court that the ex-Senate president was already a successful businessman with properties worldwide before he became a senator.

According to him, EFCC must satisfy the court that such properties formed part of the proceeds of any unlawful act by the respondent. (NAN)

