Sanwo-Olu lauds CBWN on women empowerment

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commended the efforts of the Commonwealth BusinessWomen Network, CBWN, Nigeria on keeping to the ideals of the Commonwealth nations and fostering women empowerment.

The governor, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Boladele Dapo-Thomas, made the commendation during CBWN’s celebration of Commonwealth Day 2020 and unveiling of its management team, in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that economic prosperity will be enhanced among Commonwealth member-nations with CBWN’s women empowerment goals.

He added: “No nation can feel unconcerned about what is going on in another country. Developed economies, therefore, have the obligation to connect with those struggling with the goal of enhancing their capacity, towards attaining meaningful and sustainable development.

“The goal of achieving economic prosperity among Commonwealth member-nations will be enhanced with stronger ties and increased recognition of the power of creativity, innovation and technology to solve problems and improve quality of life.”

On the new management team, Sanwo-Olu said: “I congratulate all members of the management team of the Commonwealth Business Women Nigeria being inaugurated today.

“This initiative is a welcome development, which I believe will complement existing women empowerment and entrepreneurial development programmes being implemented by both the public and private sectors.

“Our administration recognises the need to support women and harness their potentials in order to realise the full potentials of our economy. We are open to new ideas and partnerships that will further promote the interest of our women and the girl-child.”

Earlier, in her opening speech, CEO of CBWN in Nigeria, Mrs Afoma Adigwe, called for a renewed commitment by governments and the private sector for women’s economic empowerment.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the CBWN management team, which comprised 15 persons led by Mrs. Nkiru Oyewole as Chief Operating Officer.

