Sanwo-Olu gives LASPOTECH best graduating student job, cash

By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has offered automatic employment to the best graduating student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, Miss Nkechi Kingsley and a cash reward of N250,000 for her academic exploits.

Sanwo-Olu, the Moderator to LASPOTECH, made the offer on Thursday during the combined 27th convocation ceremony of the institution.

This is also as he promised that the state government would construct the administrative building of the school and assist in the provision of accommodation on campus for staff and students.

“For the best graduating student, we hope you will be deployed to do your National Youth Service Corps Scheme in Lagos and even if that is not the case after the service year come for the job offer. If you have any other thing in mind to do, like a business, we will support you to get it started. We should encourage our youths to be serious with their academic and future.

“Regarding the numerous requests made by the Rector, apart from the ones will promise to give attention to now, we won’t shy away from our responsibility of taking education to a higher level in the state. Our youths are our future and that is why we are making all the efforts at giving them sound and qualitative education,” he said.

The governor commended the outgoing Rector, Samuel Sogunro, for raising the bar of excellence in the school.

Miss Kingsley, who bagged a Higher National Diploma in Geology, expressed gratitude to the governor for the honour done her.

Earlier, Sogunro thanked the governor for his support to the polytechnic.

He urged the governor to assist the school with more capital projects and improved funding.

He also thanked staff and students of the institution for their support and noted that the school waxed stronger under his leadership and prayed that the institution would soar higher.

Aare Afe Babalola, the owner of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti and Alhaji Rotinwa were conferred the fellowship of the polytechnic during the event.

