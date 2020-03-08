Sanwo-Olu briefs Buhari on efforts to tackle coronavirus in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Photographs, Mr. Sunďay Aghaeze, who confirmed this to journalists, said the governor updated President Buhari on the latest development on the coronavirus index case in Lagos and ongoing efforts by the state government to halt the spread of the disease in the state.

The Italian, who is yet to be publicly identified, tested positive for the virus on February 25.

The Lagos State government had last Friday cleared three persons for suspected coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Sunday that 23 suspected cases of Coronavirus had been identified in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and Kano States.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, told journalists in Abuja that there was no new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country. (NAN)

Vanguard

