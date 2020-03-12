Breaking News
Sanusi’s removal as Emir of Kano bad for Nigeria- Obi

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Thursday joined other Nigerians in condemning the removal of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.

The Emir was dethroned and banished to a rural community in Nasarawa State by the Kano State government over disregard to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

Obi, who was the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, said on his Facebook page that the action of the Kano State government had done more harm to Nigeria than the deposed monarch.

He said: “The removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted more negatively on Nigeria than on the former Emir himself. His removal portrays clearly, the recklessness of our country today.

“A few weeks ago, while speaking to investors in London, their primary concern about investing in Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity. The recent reckless executive action in Kano further validates their fears.

“We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage.”

 

