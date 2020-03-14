Sanusi’s dethronement, a trial and test of his faith —Otaru of Auchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III is the Otaru of Auchi Sacred Kingdom, in Edo state and Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers. He spoke on the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi II in his palace in Auchi.

What will you say on the dethronement of the Emir of Kano?

It is a reminder to people who believe and a warning to people who do not believe. Because of the peculiar situation of Kano state, the governor and the emir are Muslims, so there could not have been a situation where religion would be a factor in the dethronement. It is written in the Quran that there is no calamity that will occur in the land or in our souls that will not be in accordance with the decree of Almighty God. We have confusion all over the world, so Nigeria is not an exception. The issue of politics and traditional rulership should not be any problem because the situation is divinely designed by God. The Quran says a just ruler is next to God and an unjust ruler will be punished.

We are expected to have faith and that faith should survive and God is the only one who removes you from that condition and he allows that condition to come to you to show example to human beings because he said everybody is on trial.

The state government accused Sanusi of refusing to function in the Kano State Emirate Council and also ignored invitations to public functions, how do you respond to this?

As the governor, he should have written to him to explain why he should not be queried for not doing all these. If out of pride my brother Sanusi refused to do these things, he knows all the aspects of the Q’uran. He is respected worldwide and people know him but there is an authority (government) above us that God has set up there that it should do certain things, don’t ignore his authority whether he is an idolator, a non believer or a believer, God has placed him in that position. But if he is not using his power to engage and navigate justice that is between him and God, not you and him, you must obey him unless he has done something which the Q’uran said we cannot do because He forbids it. So if Sanusi had committed these infractions out of pride, the governor should have written him to ask why. If he refused to respond, then the governor would have done what he was supposed to do which is giving him a fair hearing. I should imagine that if four emirates have been created, the Emir of Kano still remains the first among equals and he would call his brothers to attend meetings. I will not support him for that if he wasn’t doing that because whatever you are, you are disrespecting somebody who is above you.

But he says he is going to court to challenge his removal

I will not support my brother to go to court because he should subject himself to what God has decided and ask God for his own right and become closer to God because He says I will give you whatever a man has never thought in his life or has never seen with his eyes and he could not have even imagined in his heart, He will give you.

This is not the first case of deposition in the country, what do you think should be done to avoid this endless conflict between the traditional institutions and government?

You, as a traditional ruler, God said if you stand for the truth, if you stand for justice, you are next to him more than any other human being, not even the prophets. God said so in the Quran. Why would you want to reduce yourself to political agendas that play into injustice more-or-less? A politician comes to you and you tell him the truth, don’t hide it because your responsibilities should always be to stand for the truth and justice then whatever happens thereafter is God’s affair. It is a response to what you have done.

