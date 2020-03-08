SANUSI VS GANDUJE: ‘Kano govt out to dethrone Emir at all costs’

Kindly Share This Story:

…We have no hand in probe — Info Commissioner

By Bashir Bello, Kano

These are not the best of times for the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II as two allegations were successively levelled against him in the last one week.

First, the Chairman, Kano Society for Promotion of Education and Culture, KSPEC, Mohammed Muktar, and another person, Dalhatu Abubakar, had petitioned Kano State House of Assembly, accusing the monarch of official misconduct.

On the heels of that, he was accused of being involved in N2.2billion land scam by Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Commission commenced a fresh investigation o the Emir over allegation of illegal sales of landed property.

It had issued the Emir an invitation to appear before it on March 5, 2020, for interrogations.

This came two days after the state House of Assembly directed its Committee on Public Petition to also investigate a petition filed against the monarch.

Briefing newsmen last Thursday, Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, who insisted the agency is empowered to open fresh investigation on anybody found wanting, said Sanusi has a fresh case to answer.

Previous investigation

Muhuyi, who explained that Emir Sanusi was invited to clear his name in an allegation of illegal sales of government property, restated that the new probe was not related to the previous investigation.

He said:” I wish to categorically state that, this commission is commencing a new investigation brought forward by a whistleblower on December 29, 2019, and it is not related to an earlier investigation which is still a subject of a civil suit.’’

Following the invitation, the Emir had through his lawyers, informed the Commission that he would no longer appear before it on the said date.

Fault-finding

The Emir wrote a letter through his lawyers, Messrs Dikko and Mahmoud requesting an extension of date, March 25, 2020, to appear but the Commission insisted that he,Emir, must appear tomorrow at 11am.

Sequel to that, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, last Friday, restrained the anti-graft agency from investigating Emir over alleged N2.2billion land scam.

The Kano monarch had on March 6, 2020, filed an exparte motion before the court against Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (1st respondent), Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Attorney General, Kano State, and the Governor as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Sanusi through his counsels led by Nureini Jimoh Esq. sought that the court restrains the 1st and 2nd respondents from investigating the affairs ,of the applicant, pending the hearing of originating motion.

Though Kano State government had at different times dismissed insinuations that it was behind the travails of the monarch, observers still point accusing fingers to that direction.

The Emir’s supporters told Sunday Vanguard that the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is focused on finding any fault in the activities of Sanusi.

Dealing with Emir

A lecturer at Bayero University, Kano, Prof Tijani Naniya, analysed the matter, stating that the latest moves against the king are making a mockery of efforts by prominent Nigerians at resolving the differences between the palace and the state government.

He said: “Government needs to focus its attention on the welfare of the people. It appears that government is only busy trying to find fault with regards to Emir. The efforts many people within and outside to address this matter have not received favourable response. It means that government is bent on finding ways of dealing with the Emir whether there is a basis for that or not which is unfortunate. This is not the way leadership responds to issues that affect the culture and tradition of a placeplace like Kano.

“There can be differences between two individuals in positions of authority but there are ways or means through which reconciliation is made. And I cannot understand why the leadership could not come down to the level of understanding the limitations of each other to facilitate the smooth running of government, especially in Kano.

Out of control

“ This kind of scenario created by government is only diverting the attention of the people. It is creating a lot of differences between groups and if the situation gets out of control, nobody knows what will happen in Kano. People are being pushed to the wall and their culture is being abused. The leadership is not responding to the promises it made to the people because the governor promised that he would protect the interest, tradition and good culture of the people of Kano. But what it is doing is contrary. And I think he is fast deviating from the mandate the people have given him.

“If you remember the first time the issue was taken to the House of Assembly, it was done by another civil organization but when questions were raised as to who the group was, an emergency arrangement was made after which a court nullified that decision. Now, a similar thing is being done. Another civil society organisation is making an allegation again.

Another committee

“I learned the House of Assembly has set up a committee. Let us wait and see whether a formal procedure would be followed. But I cannot understand why the House should just jump into an investigation. Is that the only duty of the House? There are so many problems that the people of Kano are facing and there are so many issues to look into. The House has so many resolutions to make concerning the welfare of the people but anytime issues concerning the Emir are raised, there would be emergency meetings as if they are just waiting or are in a hurry for the issues to be brought against the Emir,” he said.

It’s all attempt to dethrone Sanusi—Dakata

On his part, Executive Director, of Kano-based civil society organisation, Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability, CAJA, Kabiru Dakata, described the allegations against the monarch as attempts to dethrone him.

He told Sunday Vanguard thus: “This is expected. We saw it coming, everybody knows that this government would do all they can to see the end of this man as the Emir of Kano. You can recall that before the Supreme Court judgment, one of the closest aides of the governor came out to say that the survival of the governor at the Supreme Court meant the end of the Emir of Kano. When the issue came to limelight he denied. But he is among the people who are now celebrating the new investigation by the state House of Assembly.

“There is also another move by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the Emir. For us, this is expected. We saw it coming and we know this government would suspend everything until they see the end of this man. But we are reminding them that they would not remain permanently in that office.

Attacks on villages

“Don’t forget there was an attack in one of the villages in Bagwai Local Government Area where two people were killed and another attack in Dambata but the government is not concerned about that. Recently, the government banned Almajiri. Go to our schools and see what is happening with the so-called free and compulsory education. But the state government is not concentrating on those things. They are chasing just one single person because they feel without dealing with that person they may not succeed.

“We are reminding them that they are not going to stay permanently in that position and they can succeed in removing him as they plan but we know they are not doing it for the people of Kano State who are not happy with what is happening. We know there are agencies in Kano State where there are a series of corruption allegations but they were swept under the carpet. Somebody who worked as a Managing Director of a commercial bank, and later became Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, without stealing any money, is it now that he is an Emir that he would steal?

Disrespecting elders

“The state is showing disrespect to people like former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, retd, Prof Ango Abdullahi, and elders in the North and national level. They all intervened but the state government is not cooperating.

“We are calling on the masses of Kano State to petition the House urging them to investigate the video clips where the governor allegedly collected bribes.’’

We’ve no hand in probe – State govt

Meanwhile, the state government said it has no hand in the fresh probe.

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who spoke on behalf of the state government, said the House and Commission are independent bodies, carrying out their activities without any interference.

He said: “It is an issue of House of Assembly, not the government. The House Assembly is an independent entity. We are sure that with the way the House is carrying out its activities, they would do justice by investigating the allegations before it.

“In the end, they would make findings of their investigations known to the people of Kano State. They would equally notify the government that some petitions were brought to it and we have investigated them. Thereafter, you would expect the response of government but at the moment the issue is between the House, Emir of Kano and the petitioners.

”On the other issue under the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption agency led by Muhi, it is an independent agency. We have said that government doesn’t interfere with their activities.

“ I don’t even see any feud between the governor and Emir except the Emir has issues with the governor.’

