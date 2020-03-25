Sancho, Haaland most valuable youngsters in world football ― CIES

Kindly Share This Story:

A study by CIES has rated the young players in world football, with Jadon Sancho the most highly prized asset of all.

Sancho has shone at Borussia Dortmund since moving to Manchester City as a 16-year-old and is now being targeted by the top European clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

The CIES Football Observatory has calculated that Sancho is worth an estimated £184million, far more than the £120million claimed to be enough to secure his signature.

Sancho’s teammate Erling Haaland – also a reported target of United, as well as Real Madrid – is valued at £94million after a sensational season, though the report states his value is ‘destined to grow’.

Real Madrid pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are valued at £82million and £68million respectively.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is worth £63million despite barely featuring for the Blues after an injury-hit season.

A breakthrough season for Mason Greenwood (£47m) has seen his value rocket, while Man City’s Phil Foden (£47m) should see his worth continue to rise should he play more games following the departure of David Silva, as expected.

Two young north London talents are also highly prized, with Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon (£36m) and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£23m) increasing their transfer values.

