Breaking News
Translate

Russia’s top doctor for coronavirus cases tests positive for virus

On 3:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 373, positive tests hit 16,176Russia’s top doctor for coronavirus cases, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for the virus, state media reported on Tuesday.

Protsenko heads the coronavirus treatment facility at Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital. Moscow, the capital and largest city, has had the most recorded cases in the country.

READ ALSO: COVID19: NCDC donates preventive materials to Delta

Protsenko met with President Vladimir Putin at the facility last week to discuss how it has coped with the influx of patients.

According to Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, the president is regularly tested for the virus and is healthy. (dpa/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!