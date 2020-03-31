Breaking News
Russia moves to imprison quarantine violators for up to 7 years

Russia’s Lower House of Parliament gave its final approval on Tuesday to legislation to send quarantine violators to prison for up to seven years.

According to the legislature, if a person violating a quarantine measure causes an outbreak, that person could be imprisoned for two years.

A violation that leads to the death of multiple people would be punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment.

The legislation also targeted the dissemination of information.

If such information is deemed incorrect and causes harm to an individual’s health, the person who spread such information could be jailed for three years.

Vanguard

