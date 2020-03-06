Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, granted an exparte motion, that sought an order to file an application seeking to compel Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale to appear before it regarding a matter instituted against him by the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirulahi Akinropo over an alleged assault.

At the hearing of the motion ex-parte, the Magistrate ordered that the Agbowu can go ahead and file an application seeking to bind over Oba Akanbi when the matter is due for hearing.

However, speaking during a chat with journalists, counsel to Oba Akinropo, Barrister Soji Oyetayo said: “the relief sought in the motion was granted by the court today.”

According to him, “we sought an order seeking leave of the court to file another application to bind him (Oluwo) over. That was the application that was heard and granted today. When we file a motion on notice, it will be fixed for hearing and by then we would respond to the motion on notice.”

Other relief sought by Agbowu through his counsel, Soji Oyetayo in suit number: MOS/M84/2020, dated February 27, 2020 include

“That the Respondent shall not harass, intimidate, threaten or attack the Applicant by himself or with thugs and miscreants”.

“That the Respondent shall not disturb or restrict the movement of the Applicant anywhere in Iwo, Ayedire, Ola-Oluwa Local Government Areas or in Nigeria generally”.

“ThanksThat the Respondent shall not indulge in, acquiesce to, or indulge in any act in any manner whatever likely to, or capable of causing a breach of public peace and tranquillity, and/or capable of endangering the life of the Applicant”.

“That the respondent shall desist granting media interview, making public utterances or publishing statements capable of causing a breach of public peace and tranquillity in Osun State”.

It is recalled that Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikirullahi Akinropo had in an experte motion, supported with 41 paragraphs affidavit sough the Magistrate court to “restraining the Respondent from further indulging in any act in any manner whatever likely to, or capable of causing breach of public peace and tranquillity, and/or capable of endangering the life of the Applicant, in order to maintain peace pending the determination of the motion on notice to be brought pursuant to the leave herein. And for such further order or orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

