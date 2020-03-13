Rowland Perez wins 500k at I Go Dye’s 2nd edition, Delta talent hunt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment and youth restiveness in Nigeria, widely travelled comedian, I Go Dye, held the second edition of the FAPOH Francis Agoda Path of Honour (Project Sort 2020) FAPOH Delta Talent and Brain Ambassador auditioning in Ughelli, Delta State.

The event which was held at the Glass House Event Centre on Thursday (March 12, 2020) was designed to reward talented youths in different fields in the creative art industry.

According to the multi-talented born humour merchant, FAPOH was his little quota in helping government tackle issues of unemployment, youths restiveness and crime, by helping young people harness their potential through their God giving talents.

He added that FAPOH was also a way of discovering new talents and harnessing them for the next generation of Nigerian stars in the entertainment industry.

The event which was scheduled for 9am witnessed a large turnout of enthusiastic youths from different local government areas of the state who were eager to compete for the top prize.

After the auditions which ran into the evening saw the first and second runner up qualify for the final phase while the winner of the day Mr roland Perez(Comedian) went home with N500, 000.

While thanking the Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ambassador Francis Agoda said project FAPOH was his own way of giving back to the society and I thank thank the governor for making the hope of this young talented youths alive.

He stressed that most of the contestants are talented but do not have the financial capacity to push their talents.

The multiple award-winning chastised government saying that entertainment alone can solve 70% of unemployment youths in Africa if only they can support the industry.

He also stressed the need for relevant laws to be repealed to further protect their intellectual property and issues of copyrights.

The witty comedian also thanked the Lawrence Imareyo Foundation for partnering with FAPOH to give hope to young talents.

Presenting the cheque to the winner, the SA on New Media, Success Osie also thanked I Go Dye for his initiative so that youths can grow and become better role models.

Osie also thanked governor Okowa for using his administration to build a stronger Delta.

The next round of auditions is scheduled to take place in Sapele, also in Delta state.

