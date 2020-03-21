Row as Ondo community rejects mass burial of 110 unknown corpses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE decision of Ondo State government to share abandoned corpses to different locations in the state for mass burial has sparked off crisis.

Over 110 unknown corpses taken to lkare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Area of the state have been rejected by the community.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, the Chief Medical Director, State Specialist Hospital, Ikare, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade, said the state government considered it necessary to share the abandoned corpses to different locations in the state for mass burial.

Ogunlade said the abandoned corpses had been deposited at the mortuary of the hospital for a long time.

“Ore, Akure and Ikare were designated for the mass burial of the abandoned corpses”, he added.

The CMD noted that the mass burial had no health implication as all the corpses had been treated with necessary chemicals.

But the residents of the community rejected the relocation of the corpses to their area without prior consent from community leaders and the local government authorities.

It was learnt that the corpses were brought to the town by health officials from different parts of the state.

An eyewitness account said “ the corpses were imported to the town with three official ambulances of the state government from General Hospital, Iwaro Oka, State Specialist Hospital, Owo and State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko”.

The Caretaker Chairman of Akoko North East local government, Hon Asimi Omojola, said officials of the Ondo State Health Management Board (HMB) contacted him on behalf of government to provide land for the burial of the unknown bodies.

“I have ordered the return of the corpses to where they brought them from, aside from the fact that it is against the norms of Ikare land”, Omojola stated.

The two traditional rulers of the town, Oba Akadiri Saliu-Momoh, Olukare of Ikareland and Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, Owa-Ale of Ikareland, described the situation as strange and caught them unawares.

