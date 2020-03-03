Vanguard Logo

Ronaldo dashes to Madeira to see stroke-victim mother

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo skipped training with his Italian club Juventus on Tuesday to dash to the Madeira home of his mother, victim of a stroke, local press reported.

“All we can say is that he’s not at training for personal reasons,” Juventus told AFP, without giving further details.

According to the Diario de Noticias da Madeira, Ronaldo was expected to make a whistlestop return to Funchal, capital of the Portuguese island lying in the Atlantic, arriving Tuesday afternoon but departing Wednesday in good enough time to be available for the Italian Cup semi-final between Juve and AC Milan.

Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro suffered the stroke early Tuesday. The 65-year-old is now reportedly conscious and in a stable condition in a Funchal hospital.

