Ronaldinho celebrates 40th birthday in jail

Ronaldinho, Birthday, CakeRonaldinho was given a modest birthday cake by his cellmates as the Brazil legend celebrated his 40th in a Paraguay jail.

The Samba star enjoyed his landmark birthday in a Paraguayan prison after allegedly using a fake passport to enter the South American country.

He has been told he faces spending six months behind bars. But his cellmates still threw the Barcelona legend a party as the retired footballer enjoyed a BBQ and slice of cake.

It comes after he helped some inmates win a 16kg pig with five goals in a prison football tournament.

According to Paraguayan newspaper Hoy, the Ballon d’Or winner was convinced to join in as he watched the match unfold while talking to a prison guard.

Although reluctant to take part at first, Ronaldinho did get involved in one match in the yard.

And his class unsurprisingly prevailed, scoring five and adding six assists as his side won 11-2, giving the opposition goalkeeper a torrid time.

Ronaldinho is spending his 40th alone in jail, which is a stark contrast to the lavish bashes he held in the past.

