Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Many people living with diabetes are not achieving and maintaining the recommended target glucose level due to ignorance on the part of the patient and the caregivers.

The Marketing Manager of Roche Diabetes Care, Mr. Adeniyi Adeola, who made this observation, said it is worrisome that a large number of Nigerians living with diabetes remain undiagnosed.

Adeola, who advocated for the full involvement of patients through self-monitoring to prevent the increasing complications and death from poor diagnosis of the diabetic conditions, also identified financial constraint as a major factor in the management of diabetes.

Stressing that diabetes patients need to adhere to their therapy, he explained that Roche had solved the problem of painful needle pricking through the Clix motion technology adopted in their lancets.

Adeola expressed the company’s concern on the current poor glycemic control by Nigerians living with diabetes and pledged that Roche Diabetes Care would continue to support both patients and caregivers to change the situation.

READ ALSO: Experts take FG to task over childhood diabetes

He said the company currently supplies Nigeria’s leading blood glucose monitoring device, the Accu-Chek Active and will also launch the latest brand, the Accu-Check Instant System later this month.

The communication gap between caregivers and patients, he said, is also responsible for poor personalized diabetes management in the country as only a few patients practice self-monitoring, an essential part of the management, howbeit he said, they do it in a non-structured manner.

Also, he noted that whilst caregivers initiate treatment for diabetes on time they may delay recommending the use of insulin where necessary.

For now, he said, decision support tools are lacking on the part of caregivers while the nation itself lacks up-to-date diabetes register.

Roche has Decision Support tools such as the Accu-Chek paper tool 360 View and the Accu-Chek SmartPix Software, which help provide better engagement between the caregivers and the patient, allows for quick therapeutic decisions on the part of the caregivers, and optimisation of therapy.

The Regional Sales Manager, Roche Diabetes Care, Mubarak Gyedu disclosed that current diabetes management should focus on personalised care and should include, Structured Education, Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose, Decision Support, Data Evaluation, Therapy and, Data Assessment.

Unfortunately, he noted, many caregivers in Nigeria, after Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose if at all recommended, progress straight to Therapy, leaving

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: