Rivers police nabs illegal vigilante group leader impersonating police IG

By Davies Iheamnachor

The leader of an illegal vigilante group in the state called, Rivers Vigilante Group, operating in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state, Alalibo Gogo-Abite, has been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

It was gathered that an identity card wherein the suspect described himself as Inspector General of Police was also recovered from him.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, added that police have also recovered important exhibits from the office of the suspect, stating that the group was operating illegally.

He said, “The arrest of the suspect followed a tip-off. Investigations took us to the suspect’s office where we discovered incriminating items such as multiple identify cards, application forms, even police letter headed papers in resemblance of that of the police and identity card of himself answering Inspector General and that triggered our suspicion and he said he has over 700 members.

“So he is being investigated, in recent times we have had cases of people wearing uniforms like that of the police and perpetrating criminality, so, if it is established that he is involved in any of the criminal activities in the state, he will be dealt with accordingly.”

Omoni insisted that the suspect was operating illegally and was also perpetuating criminality and impersonating the police.

But, Gogo-Abite had alleged that his group had been helping the police fight crime in the state.

