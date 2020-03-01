Rivers Legacy Awards: Wike, 19 others to be honoured in March

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Nyesom Wike and the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani will on March 26 be honoured among 20 recipients of the 2020 Rivers State Legacy Awards for valuable contribution to the growth of the state.

Chairman, Governing Board for the awards, Dr John Opobo, stated Sunday in Port Harcourt that the 2020 edition with the theme, Projecting Rivers State Towards Economic Advancement and Progress, would attract dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

Opobo said, “Over 150 nominees were screened for the excellence awards which produced the 20 confirmed awardees. Nominees who didn’t emerge recipients shouldn’t lose faith, but rather continue in their selfless efforts towards the development of Rivers”

Other recipients to be conferred with the prestigious Rivers State Legacy Awards include Chief Dozie Nwankwo Obelema Isokariari, Otunba Olufemi Mark Julius, Ebele Enunwa, Chukwuma Emezie, Tekena Roberts, Clement Amunaboye and Godwin Izomor.

Others include Prince Henry Agbodjan, George Adegbie, Joseph Enyinnaya, Dozie Obi, Chief Peter Esievo, Greg Ogbeifun, Sunmola Bakare, and corporate awardees including Itiebi Concept Company, Silver Dove Global Services, and Geoville Consulting Ltd.

