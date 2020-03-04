Rising enterpreneur, Santus bags Cross River Spirit Enterprise Award 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Dedicates award to Yala, Cross River farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

A rising entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro-Hub Investment Nigeria Limited, Chief Paul Santus, weekend, bagged the prestigious Cross River State Spirit of Enterprise Award 2020.

Santuscom Agro-Hub is the producer of the popular Ogoja Rice and other organic food products in the country.

The award was conferred on Santus in recognition of his “remarkable achievement in promoting the spirit of enterprise in the state by founder, Leaders Den Foundation and Coordinator of Cross River State Spirit of Enterprise Award 2020, Great Ogban, at the Transcorps Hotel, Calabar.

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, was the Chief Host, while his wife and First Lady, Dr Linda Ayade, was Special Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries include the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jones, while the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, George O’Ben Etchi, was chairman of the occasion.

The event was organised to identify, recognise and confer the award of excellence with the theme ‘Cross River State Spirit of Enterprise’ outstanding Cross River born entrepreneurs annually.

The recipient of the award who received a plague said: “I am very happy and delighted about this award and it gives me more courage to do more.

“I dedicate the award to the wonderful and inspiring spirit of Agriprenuership of Cross River farmers and their achievements in the rice value chain and encourage them to take advantage of government support in rice farming. Our future growth and prosperity are in farming.”

Chief Santus who is one of Nigeria’s fastest rising entrepreneur has been dogged opening more land with agricultural investments within a short time he came on stream in the agricultural sector.

He believes that agribusiness is the largest base and source of employment generation, wealth creation, poverty reduction and sustainable avenue to reduce crime upon the efficacy in boosting food security.

It would be recalled that he was recently honured with the Humanitarian Services Award for his selfless service to humanity.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: