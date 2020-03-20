Breaking News
Reverse your curse on me please, Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona pleads

Jide Awobona

By Sylvester Kwentua

Jenifa’ Diary’s actor and one of Nollywood’s finest, Jide Awobona is sending out a plea to those who have placed a curse on him, asking them to please reverse the curse, and pray for him.

Jide, who made this plea on his social media page, wrote “Please forgive me if I’ve ever wronged you, reverse your curses and pray for me. Corona will neither get you nor anyone close to you..”

Jide Awobona, who has been in the movie industry for over a decade, is popular for his role as Sam in the comedy television series, Jenifa’s Diary.

