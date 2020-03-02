Breaking News
Reuben Okala emerges Chairman of Abuja chapter of gospel music ministers

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A veteran  broadcaster and former NTA Ace Reporter Reuben Okala has emerged Abuja chapter chairman of FELLOWSHIP of gospel music ministers of nigeria FOGMMON, a body of all gospel musicians.

In a keenly contested election Reuben Okala outshone  2 other contestants to win the election.

Speaking at occasion the national President of FOGMMON Prince Asu Ekiye urged the new exco led by Reuben Okala  to ensure unity of all gospel musicians in the federal capital.

Asu was optimistic that the Reuben Okala led EXCO will performed excellently have proven himself in other duties given to him before now by the fellowship.

Prince EKIYE called on the federal government to support gospel musicians in their quest to impact spirituality and morality in the society.

Saint Reuben Okala speaking  in his acceptance speech was categorical that FOGMMON will soon outshine PMAN.

Reuben called on gospel musicians especially members of FOGMMON to support the New EXCO in the quest to advance the course of gospel music in Nigeria.

The fellowship of gospel music ministers of Nigeria FOGMMON is presently in 23 states of the federation  as well Europe, USA  and South Africa.

Vanguard

