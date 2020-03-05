Reps to conduct investigative hearing on oil theft, quantity produced

Kindly Share This Story:

Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

The House of Representatives said on Thursday it would commence investigative hearing into oil theft and quantity produced in Nigeria next week.

The lower legislative chamber will beam its searchlight on other areas of concern such as environmental hazards of oil explorations and the effects of oil theft on the nation’s economy.

The Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the matter, Peter Akpatason, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the investigative hearing will address the myriads of challenges facing the country’s oil and gas industry.

He urged all the Chief Executive Officers of International Oil Companies (IOC), oil-producing communities and other stakeholders to attend the hearing.

READ ALSO: Reps ask NUC to review curriculum for national development

Akpatason said: “The House mandated the Committee to determine the quantity of oil sold on a daily basis within the space of time that we are investigating as well as the parties that are responsible.

“This is to ascertain the level of ecological damages resulting from oil theft and to recommend remedies to the House and subsequently to relevant government agencies.

“Any violation or attempt to frustrate the activities of the Committee will be directly going against the constitution of the land and the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“The essence of this briefing is to remind stakeholders that we have a collective responsibility in discharging the duties of this Committee including providing information as requested in our previous advertorial.

“Stakeholders from IOCs and our local oil prospecting industries, agencies of government as well as the oil prospecting communities and other interested members of the public including civil society organizations and development partners who may be interested in contributing towards sanitizing the oil and gas industry are expected to attend the hearing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: