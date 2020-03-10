Breaking News
Reports of 400,000 crude oil theft in Nigeria heart aching ― Gbajabiamila

Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the report of 400,000 crude oil theft in Nigeria on a daily basis was heart-aching

He said that the figure estimated at about N1.7 billion in monetary values was worrisome to the House.

Represented by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Speaker’s disclosure was contained in his address at the public investigative hearing of the Adhoc Committee investigating Crude oil theft in Nigeria.

The hearing is ongoing at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Details later

Vanguard

