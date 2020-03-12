Kindly Share This Story:

Spurs crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday night – having already been eliminated from both domestic cups, while they currently sit a disappointing eighth in the Premier League table.

And Juve chiefs are said to be looking to capitalise on the turmoil in north London to secure a major summer coup, although they will face major competition for the England skipper.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A champions believe that Kane can be the perfect foil for veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo – just as Karim Benzema was for years at Real Madrid.

Having dominated Italian football, Juve are desperate to end their wait for a first Champions League title since 1996 and believe that Kane could get them over the line.

The Old Lady crashed out at the hands of Ajax last season – and are on the brink this year, having lost their round of 16 first leg to Lyon.

The 26-year-old has never shown any indication that he would be prepared to quit Spurs, but several reports of late have claimed that he feels the club is going backwards on the pitch – with another trophyless season now confirmed.

Juve’s hopes of landing the striker could be hit though if he decides he wants to stay in the Premier League, with United and Manchester City both in a position to move for the player – who is valued at a whopping £150million.

Indeed, a recent report claimed that United chairman Ed Woodward was relishing the prospect of opening negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to try and get a deal done.

Kane has been sidelined since January 1 because of a ruptured hamstring but is back in training and hopeful of a return to action in early April.

