By Nwafor Sunday

Following his statement that President Muhammadu Buhari would address the nation when its appropriate for him to do so, ex-aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omkri, Friday asked the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, if it’s not yet time for the number one citizen to address the country on Coronavirus.

Reno’s reaction was triggered by the live television broadcast of President Donald Trump, of the United States of America, Cyril Ramaphosa of South-Africa, Emmanuel Macron of France and other countries, struck by this pandemic disease.

Buhari is yet to address Nigerians. Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Lai opined, “When it is appropriate, Mr President will address the nation. “But, I think what you want to hear from Mr President are the kind of things we are telling you.

“This is not to preempt or second guess Mr President, I think he will do the needful”.

However, giving reasons for Buhari to address the country, Reno said, twelve coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lagos, adding that one death has equally been recorded in Ekiti.

He argued that suspected cases have been reported in multiple states, noting that the time has come for Buhari to address the nation.

Read his statement below:

“12 #coronavirus cases confirmed in Lagos. 1 death in Ekiti. Suspected cases in multiple states, and the time is not right? When is the right time? Is it until election time? It is an embarrassment to continue to call this man a leader. President Trump was right. The man is ‘lifeless’, compassionless and directionless. What sin did Nigeria commit to deserve this plague as a pretend leader?”.

