Religious leaders support closure of worship places in Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State, on Saturday, agreed to support Federal and state governments directives on the closure of worship places and stoppage of large gatherings over Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was reached in Kaduna at a meeting between government and major stakeholders to enlighten religious leaders on the need to advocate and support measures rolled out to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Dr. Mohammad Adams, Chief Iman of Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna said Covid-19 was real, especially as it was reported with a high record of deaths all over the World.

He assured that they would lead by example and encourage all Muslims to abide by the state government’s directives, saying, it was not contrary to the teachings of Islam.

Adams explained that already the same decision had been taken by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Imam emphasized the need for people to obey the laws of the land and all other measures adopted by the government to stop the spread of the virus.

Also, Yusuf Ishaya, the Anglican Bishop, Ikara Diocese said the situation on ground warranted the measures taken by the government.

“We are happy that Federal and state governments came up with the idea of stopping people from attending large gatherings.

“We have no problem with the decision because we are aware the decision is for the wellbeing of Nigerians,” he said.

He called on all Christians to worship at home, saying, God hears and answers prayers wherever you are.

“You can pray alone or with your family, God listens and answers”.

Other religious leaders who gave supported the government directive were Bishop Jonathan Dodo Zaria, Mallam Rabiu Abdullahi, Chairman Fitiyanul Islam, Sheik Tukur Adams, and Dr. Ahmad Gumi.

Speaking on the pandemic, Dr. Neyu Iliyasu, a Director with the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the government was taking all necessary measures to curtail the spread of the disease.

He said people should practice social distancing of about 1-3 metres, engage in serious hand washing and use sanitizer.

Iliyasu emphasised that the virus has no cure for now, but said taking specific preventive measures will go along way in reducing its spread.

