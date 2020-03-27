Refer anyone with Coronavirus to me for free treatment – Bishop Sam Zuga

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Bishop Sam Zuga of house of Joy ministry, the founder of both Samzuga free medical treatment and Samzuga international has offered to treat anyone with coronavirus free of charge and also said, “anyone with corona virus should be referred to him for treatment”

Speaking at the healing crusade organised to sensitize people about Coronavirus in Yola, Adamawa, Sam Zuga shed more lights on why he is not afraid of the deadly virus.

He also reiterated his willingness to heal anyone who has the virus also known as Covid-19.

Bishop Sam Zuga said: “No virus can survive in my body, my body is the temple of God, it can’t accommodate anything called virus.”

He continued, “Corona virus is not different from other diseases God has been using me to heal. A virus cannot decide for me. I can stay at home when I want, not when Corona is giving orders.

I can’t stop going to church because of a mere virus. How can I dishonor the Creator because of the creature? I cannot help the devil to kill people by forcing them to stay at home and be killed of hunger. There is no difference between who died of Corona virus and who died of hunger.

People that are killed by Boko Haram and herdsmen are more than Corona in Nigeria. If we acted drastically against these two as we did to Corona virus, Nigeria could have finished with the issue of insecurity since. I am the light of the world. Light is needed when there is darkness. Corona virus is the current darkness in the world. How can light run away from darkness?

Christians were crying that Buhari is islamizing Nigeria. Now that common virus is closing churches, what name can we give this? Is it ‘coronising’ Nigeria or ‘virusing’ Nigeria?

The darker the darkness the brighter the light, I will use this thick darkness and shine the light of Christ among Nations. This is the best time to prove that Jesus Christ defeated Satan truly.”

The Bishop widely known for his philanthropy also challenged the devil together with his killing agent called Coronavirus.

He personally anointed over ten thousands participants in the healing crusade tagged, ” ANOINTING FOR PRESERVATION”.

“I am calling on all sick people, not only victims of Coronavirus in Nigeria and beyond to meet me in Yola, Adamawa State. They will surely go back with a tangible testimony,” he assured.

