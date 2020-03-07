Recession: Okonjo-Iweala attends South Africa’s economic council meeting

Former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met on Friday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country’s Economic Advisory Council to discuss “growth for the South African economy”.
Dr Okonjo-Iweala, in a tweet on her verified Twitter account, shared pictures of herself with the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and others with the caption: “With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.”
Dr Okonjo-Iweala met with President Ramaphosa and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria as an adviser discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and other “win-win economic interactions with the continent.”