Recession: Okonjo-Iweala attends South Africa’s economic council meeting

Former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met on Friday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country’s Economic Advisory Council to discuss “growth for the South African economy”.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, in a tweet on her verified Twitter account, shared pictures of herself with the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and others with the caption: “With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.”

With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent. pic.twitter.com/MMhZ3MLneQ — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) March 7, 2020

