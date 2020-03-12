Real Madrid players in quarantine after positive test for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid are the latest football club to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for the virus.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV revealed the news on Thursday morning. The basketball team train at the same place as the football team and the positive test means that players may well have been in contact with the virus.

As per the protocols players will be in self-isolation for the next two weeks, meaning that their game with Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 next week will have to be delayed.

ALSO READ: Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

The news means the whole Champions League is in further jeopardy after Wednesday night’s news that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the virus.

Rugani’s test means that his teammates will have to be in quarantine too, putting their last 16 game against Lyon in serious doubt, with Italian football already suspended throughout the country.

[SportBible and AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: