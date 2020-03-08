RCCG forum outlines ways out of economic crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

PARTICIPANTS at an economic summit organized by the Christ the Lord Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 20, Lekki, identified effective production as well as creativity as ways out of current economic malaise facing the country.

They tasked the Church to increase knowledge base of members by sensitizing them on the need to think out of the box and embrace activities that will change the narrative of total dependence on the government for survival.

Speaking on a topic; “Economies of the new decade – The winning agenda”, the keynote speaker, Dr. Biodun Adedipe said that one problem Nigeria is faced with is that she consumes what she does not produce, and a change to this narrative is urgently needed. Manufacturing, according to him, is a viable way to grow the Nigerian economy, saying it is wise for the country to utilize it.

Adedipe, who is the chief consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited explained that there is always a problem in the society, waiting for solution, and anyone who utilizes the “opportunity” is on his way to being a business success.

For Dr. Chidi Okpaluba, a creative entrepreneur and transformation speaker, what one gets in life is not what he sees, but what he or she is actually looking for. Speaking during the panel discussions, he said that “87 per cent of the wealth you make in life depends on how you relate with people” adding that “wealth is not created; it is manifested by the personality that you have built.”

Dr. Okpaluba further noted that a successful entrepreneur must know how to take risks and accept failures in life because there will be failures on the journey to the top. He further advocated that knowledge is the way to go for youths to get the best out of life, because “it is lack of knowledge that destroys you, not the devil”.

Mr. Afioluwa Mogaji, popularly called “African farmer” noted that agriculture is the way to go. He further advised the congregation, especially youths to ask the right questions always, while in the process of life.

Speaking at the end of the programme, the Pastor-in-Charge of Province, Lagos Province 20, Pastor Tunde Netufo said the summit was designed to eradicate poverty, noting “the only way we thought to help our people in this tough times is to equip them with knowledge, that when they apply them, they will go into the market place and make the most of opportunities that are there.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: