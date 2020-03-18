RBCS Equips Nigerian Youths to take up space in Business

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

The business world is constantly developing with upgrades in technology, and newer dimensions of practical knowledge in work mannerisms, and common skills in carrying out daily activities in the work place.

Young people that are to join the corporate world are expected to learn and master these mannerism and skills to creating lasting impart in business institutions they find themselves, thus, the need to acquire the basic skills and business intelligence to become relevant in the working environment.

This is why, Revive business consulting services Ltd, a consulting firm with focus on project management, software development and general business consulting, recently organized a day training, themed; ‘Developing essential Business Etiquette,’ to prepare young people to take up space in business by understanding basic business etiquette.

The business education workshop equipped the participants whom consist of youths, young professionals, and Youth corps members on business mannerism, handling of office tools, time management, setting priorities in office, avoiding distractions, proper utilization of social media, and all other etiquettes needed in the corporate world.

According to the instructor and MD/CEO, RBCS Ltd. Mrs. Uchechukwu Opara; ‘Because of the social media trend, we found out that most young people have overrated expectations when they come into a business environment. They come in, thinking that things are going to be already made. So, the essence of the training is to let them know that there is a process that exists to function properly in the business world. This is like putting them through the fire that will refine them like gold before they get there.

‘’We also tried to let them understand that there are certain things you don’t do in the business environment, things like picking a call in a meeting, chatting or discussing.’’

‘’ Also, we try to make them conscious of the time they spend on social media, which if not managed well, will result to a waste of their lives.’’

Mrs. Uchechukwu expressed the point that employers of labor have some expectations from young job seekers who are graduates, such as operating computers and knowledge in handling office tools which are parts of requirements for employability.

‘’Employers expect that if you claim to be a graduate, there are some basic things you should know. Every employer expects that a graduate, in the minimum, should be able to use office tools, Microsoft word, and Excel, and added advantage, Power point. These things look so minimal, but, you would be shocked to hear that, during interviews, you see young people who will tell you they can’t use computer, but, their phones. Some would say they can’t afford a Laptop, but they use expensive phones, which show they have wrong priorities, because of the effect of the society, she said.

She advised young people to have their priorities right and be disciplined in managing their time and resources. Also, she advised employers to identify the strength of young people, and train them to utilize it. ‘This is how we get businesses going, she said.

For those that participated in the workshop she said; ‘I expect them to reappraise themselves. They should go back and see themselves as people that can achieve anything, they should not be afraid to take up tasks. They should avoid using the word ‘I don’t know how’, and rather ask ‘How can I?’ They should seek for guidance and help, and not be afraid to seek for knowledge.’

Vanguard

