Rally behind Oshiomhole, Faleke charges APC governors

Says 80 per cent of Reps members are with national chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu

As the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC continues to attract media attention, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke has urged those involved in the plot to forcefully remove the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to focus on major national issues and give peace a chance.

This is even as the lawmaker urged the anti- Oshiomhole governors not to take further punitive action against the former Edo State governor but should instead allow President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter.

The third term member of the green chamber said more than 80 per cent of House of Representatives members are with Oshiomhole and assured that plots to destabilise the APC “by detractors” will not succeed.

Faleke, in a brief statement, said there were major issues such as Boko Haram terrorist campaign, rising unemployment, kidnapping and similar vices which the governors should focus on, rather than dissipating energy to kick Oshiomhole out of office.

“More than 80 per cent of the House of Representative members are with the national chairman. I can tell you that what the detractors want for APC will not happen.

“What I expect is for all of us to give the President a very peaceful environment to operate. We have so much security issues bordering us now and I think that should be paramount in the minds of every governor or any member of this administration.

“The price of crude oil in the international market has just dropped from $57 a barrel used in our 2020 appropriation to $31.

This should give serious concern to some of the leaders and the governors whose main source of revenue that they come to share in Abuja every month is from Oil.

“Without the revenue oil, all the programs of the state and nation will come to zero. Payment of salaries may no longer be visible.

Rather than call for an economic session, some are busy fighting for party matters that will not put food on the tables of the masses. Please allow Mr President to concentrate and redirect this country to the path of progress.

“I do not expect that some party members will start heating up the polity all because of 2023. Nobody knows who will be alive then,” the statement read in part,” Faleke said.

