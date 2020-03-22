Rain wrecks havoc, destroys houses ,economic trees in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar
Calabar, the capital of Cross River state witnessed heavy down which caused havoc in major parts of the city-destroying property worth millions of naira including houses, shops, economic trees and household items.
Vanguard gathered that major areas in Calabar South & Municipality roofs of many houses were blown off while trees along major road including Popular Goldie street, Airport road, Inyansang, Atimbo, satellite town, Otuansa street amongst others.
The rain which started at about 10:00 pm Saturday came with heavy breeze felling trees and blowing off roofs of houses and cash crops like banana, plantains and more.
Although no life has been reported lost but a lot of residents were seen Sunday morning trying to scoop water from their apartment while others have already engaged the services of carpenters to do remedial work.
One of the victims, Mrs Rose Ekanem Rose whose roof was completely blown off at Akpa Ndem Street, Inyanhasang said it was really unfortunate as her the roof of her house was completely blown off by the breeze.
She said:” The rain started with heavy breeze and suddenly I had a large sound and in a twinkle of an eye the roof was off.
“All that rain that fell was on me and my children, we were just standing at the balcony of the shops in front of the major building, till the early hours of this morning, then we started scooping out the water and brought out mattresses soaked by water.
” We are appealing to State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and state government to come to our aid even if its zinc, we will really appreciate it, we cant handle the repairs alone, we need assistance,” she said.
When contacted, the Director-General of SEMA in the state, Mr Princewill Ayim was not taking his calls.