Rain wrecks havoc, destroys houses ,economic trees in Calabar

Vanguard gathered that major areas in Calabar South & Municipality roofs of many houses were blown off while trees along major road including Popular Goldie street, Airport road, Inyansang, Atimbo, satellite town, Otuansa street amongst others.

The rain which started at about 10:00 pm Saturday came with heavy breeze felling trees and blowing off roofs of houses and cash crops like banana, plantains and more.

Although no life has been reported lost but a lot of residents were seen Sunday morning trying to scoop water from their apartment while others have already engaged the services of carpenters to do remedial work.

Calabar, the capital of Cross River state witnessed heavy down which caused havoc in major parts of the city-destroying property worth millions of naira including houses, shops, economic trees and household items.