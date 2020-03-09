Railway line tracker killed by lion in Zimbabwe

Kindly Share This Story:

A railway line tracker was killed by a lion in Dete, Zimbabwe’s Matebeleland North Province, an official confirmed on Monday.

Police and rangers from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) found the 43-year-old victim’s body last Thursday, Matebeleland North Police spokesperson, Siphiwe Makonese, said.

Zimparks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, called for enhanced efforts to address human-wildlife conflict in the country.

“This is one of the issues we always raise that our parks are overpopulated and because of that people are being killed,’’ he said.

“In 2019, we lost 40 people who were killed by wildlife because of human-wildlife conflict.

“We have to make sure people benefit from wildlife than to lose property and lives.’’

There has been a spike in human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe, largely attributed to the growing human population that has led to diminishing natural habitat for wildlife.

In another news, Vanguard last year reported that a two-year-old lion used as security guard was discovered in a residential building in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The lion said to be owned by a yet to be named Indian national, is caged at Number 229, Muri Okunola Street in Victoria Island. The Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences, Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed this to Newsmen on Sunday.

