Protecting Nigerians from COVID-19 remains FG’s priority -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Nigerians especially with the current outbreak of Coronavirus.

The President stated this when he received the management of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said: “I am pleased that you are working with the Ministry of Health on protecting our citizens from COVID-19.

“You must work to guarantee the safety and security of our pilgrims. As a government, this is now a key priority for us.’’

He charged the Commission to ensure that adequate medical provisions and other welfare requirements are afforded the country’s pilgrims.

Buhari expressed delight with the operations of the Commission so far especially, the about 15 percent reduction in Hajj fares.

He added: “I am pleased to hear of the progress you have made thus far especially in reducing Hajj fares by up to 15 percent.

“I am also impressed that you are still working to further bring down the cost next year. This is commendable now especially with the recent global events that have impacted on the economy.

“Such savings will be timely and most welcome to the pilgrims as well as to Nigeria’s economy.”

He, however, cautioned them against sacrificing quality for the safety and comfort of pilgrims.

“However, as you assess and reduce these costs, you must ensure that quality service and comfort are provided for our pilgrims as these are the core mandates of your Commission and must remain your primary goal,” the President concluded. (NAN)

