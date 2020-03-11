Private jetties operation: Navy takes steps to check illegalities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

FOLLOWINGVanguard Maritime Report’s story in our last edition entitled “Smuggling, insecurity rise at private jetties” the Nigerian Navy has commenced moved to ensure security at these facilities. Vanguard Maritime Report was reliably informed that already the Western Navy Command, WNC, has contacted the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA to provide it with the list and owners of each of the private jetties licensed by both agencies.

A source in the office of Apapa Port Manager told Vanguard that the Flag Officer Command the WNC, called the Port Manager on Thursday last week to discuss that issue and it was agreed that the Navy should write an official letter to the NPA to make the list available.

Another source at NPA head office also told Vanguard Maritime Report that it is likely that after the compilation of the approved list of private jetties, there would be a clamp down on all illegal private jetties operating across the country.

The source also said that the Navy would also have communicated with NIWA by Monday in a bid to ascertain the number of private jetties it has granted licenses to.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report on the issue, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA Adams Jato, said he was not aware of any such letter.

Jato, however, said that he expects the Navy to have a copy of the list of approved private jetties because it is a member of the Presidential Joint Committee on Private Jetties.

