Priscilla Omoyele, Victor Ehijie on a journey to stardom

By Juliet Ebirim

The Rebirth Edition of the Most Beautiful Queen in Nigeria (MBQN) and The Nigerian King Pageant (TNK) which took place recently at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos saw Priscilla Martins Omoyele emerging winner Mbqn and Mr Victor Eseine Ehijie as Winner TNK 2019.

Queen Priscilla Martins Omoyele, a 21-year-old Kaduna born lady who hails from Ogun State, is a student of English Language Education at Federal University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. She is the last child in a family of five, Priscilla who represented Lagos State in the fierce competition of beauty and brains spoke to People n Places about her pet project “My main focus is on charity. I want to be of enormous help to the less privileged. I intend to visit schools to give out reading and writing materials to less privileged students and to also give attention to our old citizens too, to the best of my capacity”. She also hopes to go fully into entertainment after her reign as a Beauty Queen, citing featuring in The Big Brother Nigeria Reality Tv Show as her topmost ambition.

On his part, The Nigerian King pageant winner, Victor Eseine Ehijie, a 22-year-old from Edo State, who is a student Engineering, at the Federal University Of Technology Akure, Ondo State, said he promises to create an interface that will support and promote raw talents across the creative industry. This he believes is a huge way of preparing and empowering children for a future where certificates will speak lesser than talents.

MBQN/TNK is a national annual pageant which showcases positive attributes of Nigerian men and women. The winners portray exemplary qualities and serve as a role model for young men and women in the country. The pageant is organized by Starzz Entertainment.

