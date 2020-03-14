Prioritise education to minimise poverty, don urges govts.

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Ronke Ojo, the Centre Manager, National Teachers Institute (NTI), Ibadan Centre, has urged government at all levels to give priority to the education sector in order to address inequality, poverty and squalor in the country.

Ojo gave this advice at the Centre’s Third Valedictory Programme in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to her, giving priority to education will go a long way toward making the country to succeed technologically and scientifically.

“No nation can rise beyond the quality of its education. It is high time we move to make education works in our country.

“The effort at liberating citizens from the shackle of poverty will start by liberating them from ignorance,” she said.

Ojo said that the purpose of the valedictory programme was to introduce the programme to the graduates and current students, especially to those that were not aware.

“NTI national body should help fast track the release of the semester results, notification of results, NYSC exemption certificates, course materials, facilitators’ honouraria and enlisting the students in NYSC programme.’’

She urged the graduands to hold the programme in high esteem and to be good ambassadors at their various places and in the entire world.

NTI State Coordinator, Dr Bosede Oyinlola, said the NTI is operating an Open and Distance Learning System (ODLS), which took education to the learner through various media including course books, audio and video tapes.

She said the study centre was established to give the learners a conducive environment to discussing their academic and other problems with their peers and facilitators.

“NTI in collaboration with Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has worked on the Green Teacher Nigeria Programme, aimed at addressing the need for professional development in the fields of Environmental Education and Education for Sustainable Development.

“The institute is also collaborating with the COL to implement the commonwealth certificate for teacher ICT integration.

“This programme will prepare teachers for ICT integration into teaching and learning in Nigerian schools.

“At the moment, several efforts are underway to expand the Bachelor Degree Programme courses to accommodate the contemporariness of our present and future educational needs.

“Our programmes are projected to move forward access to quality education, to reach the unreached individuals, empower them educationally without breaching the integrity of the educational process,” she said. (NAN)

