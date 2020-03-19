Prices of Petrol, Kerosene rise in February — NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the average prices paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose last month from the levels in January.

The bureau however noted that the prices consumers paid for diesel fell during the period.

In its PMS Price Watch for February, the bureau stated: “Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 0.08 percent, year-on-year (YoY), and MoM by 0.03 percent to N145.41 in February 2020 from N145.37 in January 2020.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abia (N146.87), Adamawa (N146.67) and Niger (N146.57).

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abuja (N143.67), Enugu (N144.50) and Lagos (N144.73).”

The NBS National Household Kerosene (NHK) Price watch for February stated: “Average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 1.01 percent MoM and by 7.04 percent YoY to N326.93 in February 2020 from N323.66 in January 2020.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Imo (N386.73), Cross River (N378.77), and Gombe (N374.44).

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Borno (N1,375), Adamawa (N1,333.33) and Kano (N1,315.23).

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Katsina (N276.11), Delta (N278.97) and Kwara (N279.05).”

The bureau, in its latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch stated: “Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.01 percent MoM and decreased by 1.52 percent YoY to N4,180.57 in February 2020 from N4, 180.24 in January 2020.

“Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 1.18 percent MoM and by 3.50 percent YoY to N1, 995.35 in February 2020 from N2, 019.10 in January 2020.”

