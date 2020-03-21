President Buhari greets Apostle Johnson Suleman on his 50th birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari, has felicitated with the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his 50th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Apostle Suleman as a spiritual leader whose “influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged continues to resonate.”

He prayed God to continue “to sustain the General Overseer in wisdom, strength and good health.”

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitation to Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman on his 50th birthday, congratulating him for a life of service and dedication to God and humanity.

President Buhari rejoices with all family members, friends and associates of the spiritual leader, whose influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged continues to resonate.

The President felicitates with the Christian community, and all congregants of the of Omega Fire Ministries, praying that the almighty God will continue to sustain the General Overseer in wisdom, strength and good health.”

