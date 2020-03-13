Breaking News
Presidency refutes report of attack on Buhari in Kebbi

President Muhammadu 

The Presidency has described as false and untrue social media reports on the alleged attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Argungu, Kebbi State, on Thursday.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, late Thursday night, said a young man had attempted to greet the president at a closed range but was prevented by security officials.

The presidential said:” As the President went around the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

”World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President.

”Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.

”Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.”

Buhari was in Kebbi State on Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in 11 years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

