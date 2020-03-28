Kindly Share This Story:

Premier League and EFL players are said to be far from keen about the idea of having to rush to complete the season by 30 June, due to the amount of fixtures that would need to be played – while they also have fears about returning to action while the coronavirus persists.

It was originally announced that all Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League action would be postponed until at least 3 April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this has now been delayed until 30 April at the earliest. ​

​The PFA’s deputy chief executive recently admitted that there is a growing likelihood the remainder of the current season will be played out behind closed doors as there are few alternatives. Similarly, following ​a meeting of Premier League clubs, it was reported that they are prepared to finish the campaign, and will fulfil fixtures behind closed doors if necessary.

ALSO READ: UEFA chief says season can still be saved

But with all seasons ​still looking to be finished by 30 June, the ​Daily Mail report that ​Premier League and EFL players feel uncomfortable about this. They have been warned that they could potentially play as many as three games in just five days once football is able to resume – and they are ‘furious’ about this.

Players have also been told that it is ‘almost inevitable’ the season will restart behind closed doors, but a large number of players are concerned about returning to action while the coronavirus continues to spread. They also fear they could contract the virus and pass it on to family members.

This congested fixture schedule as well as the prospect of playing so frequently has led to players feeling as though their concerns ‘are not being considered’.

ALSO READ: Tottenham tipped to rival Man United in race to sign veteran Diego Godin

If the idea of completing the season by 30 June persists – which ​The Mirror confirm is still the case – clubs will be forced to rotate heavily in order to avoid injuries. A source at an unnamed Championship club is quoted to have said: “The scheduling is what it is, and everyone will be in the same boat. But it plays into the hands of those clubs who have deeper squads.”

Elsewhere, the Premier League and TV companies have discussed screening games every day over a six-week period. It is said that top-flight chiefs will consider their next moves at a meeting with club executives next week.

The report concludes by claiming that the Premier League are ‘determined’ to complete the season because they wish to fulfil the obligations of their £3bn TV deal.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: