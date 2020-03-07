Kindly Share This Story:

Post Malone wants his fans to know he’s “not on drugs” after they expressed concern over viral videos of him falling and acting strange onstage.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—king felt in my life,” the 24-year-old rapper told concertgoers in Los Angeles on Friday. “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows, and f—king fall on the floor, and do all that fun s—t.”

Malone’s manager, Dre London, shared a clip of the moment and reassured fans, “Thanks for you concerns! I’m sure I would have let you know if something was wrong! Falling while performing ‘I Fall Apart’ guys.”

On Friday, a video of Malone falling onstage during a performance of “I Fall Apart” and a separate video of him rolling his eyes during “Rockstar” circulated online, sparking concern that the singer was using drugs.

“I’m not trying to assume anything, but he looks like he’s under drugs,” one person tweeted. “We lost too many artists over overdoses. I hope he’s gonna be okay.”

However, earlier this week, Malone told GQ he quit smoking marijuana after a “pot-induced anxiety attack” and now likes to consume “nothing stronger than alcohol.”

