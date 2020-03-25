Ports & Cargo, Hapag Lloyd berths 39,906 tonnes vessel at Lagos port

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

PORTS & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of Sifax Group in partnership with Hapag Lloyd AG Limited, a German international shipping and container transportation company, has berthed a 39,906 tonnes vessel at Lagos port in its maiden call.

Navious Azure, one of largest vessels of the shipping line with a length of 260.5 meters, is one of the several ships from the German based outfit to make regular calls at Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, concessioned to Ports & Cargo.

While welcoming the vessel’s crew to the terminal, managing director of the firm, John Jenkins, expressed the company’s delight at the vessel’s maiden call, adding that the development is a testimony of the terminal’s readiness to provide cutting-edge port terminal services to more clients.

He said: “We are excited to have this ship berth at our terminal today. We are delighted that Hapag Lloyd, which is one of the world’s largest ocean shipping fleet owners, prefers our terminal for their operations and the shipping line will call frequently at this terminal.

“This business relationship with Hapag Lloyd is one of several partnerships we have been working on in the past few months. This new wave of patronage is a result of the massive investment we have made both in modern equipment, quality personnel and improved processes over the years. All these have translated in better service delivery, which is what an average client wants.”

While responding on behalf of the vessel’s crew members, Captain John Trafiero, who was overwhelmed by the hospitality and excellent service provided by the company, expressed his joy at berthing at one of Africa’s prime ports.

“This is a resounding welcome we have received here today and it would stick in our memories wherever we sail to. Though we are sailing back very soon, my crew and I cannot wait to be back here again,” he said.

